Jharkhand CM Champai Soren pitches for Tribal Regiment in Indian Army

RANCHI: Chief Minister Champai Soren, while meeting General Officer, Commander-in-Chief, Eastern Command and Lieutenant General Ramchandra Tiwari (UYSM, AVSM, SM) of the Indian Army on Tuesday, expressed his sentiments regarding the formation of a Tribal Regiment on the lines of Jat Regiment, Bihar Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Sikh Regiment and Madras Regiment etc.

According to Soren, formation of a Tribal Regiment will also give a separate identity to the tribals across the country in the Indian Army. The Chief Minister during the meeting emphasized on providing more opportunities to the tribals in army recruitment.

“Tribal youth from Jharkhand have been serving in the Indian Army and efforts should be made to provide even more opportunities to them,” said the Chief Minister.

The army should take initiatives to bring tribals forward in this regard, he added.

Lieutenant General Ramchandra Tiwari assured the Chief Minister that the army, through its local GOC, would provide training and other necessary support to prepare tribals for army recruitment.

On the occasion, Tiwari proposed the formation of an Ecological Territorial Army in Jharkhand too from the point of view of environmental protection.

The Chief Minister ensured that the state government will fully cooperate on receiving a proposal from the Army in this matter. Notably, the Ecological Territorial Army consists of ex-servicemen who work for the environment.

With the formation of Ecological Territorial Army in Jharkhand, the Army will also be able to contribute on a large scale in the campaign of environmental protection. Especially considering the geographical environment of Jharkhand, environmental protection will be promoted through tree plantation and other means in forests and mining areas.

Tiwari also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the state government’s support in organizing the Durand Cup football tournament, the world’s second oldest football tournament. This time, the tournament is being held in Jamshedpur, for which the state government is providing support at every level.