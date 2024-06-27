Amarnath Yatra: First batch of pilgrims to reach Kashmir on Friday

JAMMU: The first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims will be flagged off for Kashmir on Friday from Jammu as this year’s Yatra begins on June 29.

All arrangements have been made, including security and helicopter services, ahead of the yatra.

Yatris have already started arriving at the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu from where they will leave in escorted conveys for north Kashmir Baltal and south Kashmir Anantnag base camps, Greater Kashmir reported.

Authorities said the first batch of Yatris will leave Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas at 4 a.m. Friday in an escorted convoy for the Valley and they will have ‘Darshan’ on Saturday.

A total of 3.50 lakh Yatris have so far registered for this year’s Amarnath Yatra. And, 125 ‘Langars’ (Community Kitchens) have been set up along the two routes to the Cave Shrine. Over 7,000 Sevadars will be serving the Yatris at these Langars, the report said.