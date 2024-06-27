Another NEET aspirant ends life Kota, 12th suicide this year

KOTA: A 17-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Thursday.

This is the twelfth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.

Bihar native Hrishit Kumar Agrawal, a student of Class 12, was preparing for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) at a coaching institute here, Dadabari ASI Shambhu Dayal said.

He lived in a rented room in a building in Chota Chaurahin Dadabari area where some other coaching students also resided, he said.

At around 1 pm on Thursday, the other students informed police after Agrawal did not open his door when they knocked, he said.

When a police team broke open the door, they found Agarwal dead inside the room, the police said.

No suicide note was recovered from Agarwal's room, the ASI said.

The body was in a decomposing state. It is suspected that he committed suicide sometime on Wednesday, he said.

Agarwal was preparing for the medical college entrance exam and taking coaching for the same in Kota for the last two years, Dadabari circle inspector Naresh Kumar Meena said, adding that the boy's parents have been informed.

The body has been sent to MBS hospital for a post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of his parents, he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)