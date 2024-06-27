At IFFI, summit to showcase India as content creation hub

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote India as a hub of content creation, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) is set to host a grand event — World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) — on the sidelines of India International Film Festival (IFFI) in November this year.

The idea is to attract filmmakers across the globe to the Indian market, which offers state-of-the-art technological interventions and innovations in film production and editing.

It will further create employment opportunities in the country, said officials privy to the development.

“The four-day event is to leverage cutting edge technology, encourage cultural understanding, knowledge exchange and tapping into markets. WAVES will be a platform to explore varied opportunities in the media and entertainment sector worldwide from news, advertisement, radio, television to music, animation, VFX, OTT, digital media, Artificial intelligence (AI) and metaverse… More than 10 industries will come under one roof,” said officials from the ministry.