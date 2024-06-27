Chhattisgarh CM begins ‘Jan Darshan’ for direct public redressal

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched his first weekly public interaction and grievance redressal program, ‘Jan Darshan,’ at his official residence in Raipur on Thursday.
People from different districts arrived at the CM House to seek solutions to their problems, share their aspirations, and express appreciation for the state government’s efforts. The CM patiently listened to the grievances and concerns of the visitors, reviewed their applications, and directed officials of the concerned departments to address the issues promptly.
The program, which began at 11 am, continued until the last person in line had met Sai.
“I regularly meet with people, but the need for a Jan Darshan program is to directly connect with the citizens every week and address their genuine problems,” said the CM. He emphasized that this communication would foster better governance and greater transparency in the administration.
The CM met with farmers, laborers, women, students, youths, academicians, and representatives from various organizations.
Officials told The New Indian Express that the chief minister would meet people every Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm at his official residence. Issues, expectations, and concerns raised before the CM will be registered, and applicants can track the status of their grievances on the official Jan Darshan portal.
“The CM will personally monitor the applications registered and uploaded on the portal to ensure speedy resolution. The concerned department will update the applicants regarding the progress of their requests,” an officer added.
Several women expressed their gratitude to the CM for the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, citing it as a step towards their empowerment. “Besides covering the small needs of the family, most of us are using the monthly amount given to women to fulfill the essential requirements of our children,” they told the CM.