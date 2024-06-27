Chhattisgarh CM begins ‘Jan Darshan’ for direct public redressal

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched his first weekly public interaction and grievance redressal program, ‘Jan Darshan,’ at his official residence in Raipur on Thursday.

People from different districts arrived at the CM House to seek solutions to their problems, share their aspirations, and express appreciation for the state government’s efforts. The CM patiently listened to the grievances and concerns of the visitors, reviewed their applications, and directed officials of the concerned departments to address the issues promptly.

The program, which began at 11 am, continued until the last person in line had met Sai.