Gujarat BJP MLA flags graft in private college admissions

AHMEDABAD: A ruling party MLA in Gujarat on Wednesday raised issues over admissions to colleges in the state through the government portal, alleging that private colleges are engaged in “corrupt practices”.

“Despite the admission process being conducted through the GCAS (Gujarat Common Admission Service) portal, private colleges are engaging in corrupt practices by not admitting students without taking money,” said Kishor Kanani (Kumar), BJP MLA from Varachha in Surat.

“According to the offer letter received by the students, admissions were to be confirmed between June 16 and 25, but the colleges admitted students on June 16 itself, undermining the merit process,” Kanani said in a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“Following this, students on the merit list were refused admission. This has left students and parents bewildered. Due to the disorganised admission process by the self-financed colleges, money has been taken from many students, creating a network of middlemen and resulting in widespread corruption,” the MLA said.

This isn’t the first instance of a BJP MLA questioning the government’s system through a letter. Previously, Sanjay Kordia, a BJP MLA from Junagadh, raised concerns about the slow progress in beautification of Narsingh Lake in Junagadh. Sanjay Singh Mahida,