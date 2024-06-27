LoP makes a point: ‘Allow Opposition to voice concerns of people’

NEW DELHI: In his debut speech in the Lok Sabha after being appointed as the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi said he expressed hope that the Opposition would be allowed to raise the “voice of people” in the House.

Gandhi also countered the government over claims of high productivity of the Lok Sabha and said the question is not how efficiently the House is run, but how much of India’s voice is being allowed to be heard.

“This House represents the voice of India’s people and you, Speaker Sir, are the final arbiter of that voice. Of course, the government has political power, but the Opposition also represents the voice of India’s people and this time, the Opposition represents significantly more voice of the Indian people than it did last time,” he said.

Gandhi said the Opposition would like to assist the Speaker in his work. “I am confident you will allow us to speak in the House,” he said. The Opposition represents significantly more voices of the Indian people than last time, said Gandhi adding that it is important that the voice of opposition is allowed in the House.