Maharashtra’s per capita income slides, Gujarat surges ahead

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has slipped to the sixth position in terms of per capita income across India, as revealed in the state's economic survey report presented during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra State Assembly.
According to the Maharashtra Economic Survey 2022-24, Telangana leads with a per capita income of Rs 3,11,649, followed by Karnataka at Rs 3,04,474, and Haryana at Rs 2,96,592.
Tamil Nadu follows closely with Rs 2,75,583, while Gujarat stands at Rs 2,73,558. Maharashtra's per capita income is recorded at Rs 2,52,389, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 2,19,881 and Uttar Pradesh at Rs 83,636.
The state's per capita income has shown a year-on-year increase. In 2021-22, Maharashtra's per capita income was Rs 2,19,573, up from Rs 1,82,545 in 2020-21.
Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) attributes Maharashtra's significant decline in per capita income to the relocation of major job-generating mega projects to Gujarat.
The party's social media handle highlighted that in 2014, Maharashtra's per capita income was Rs 1,25,260, while Gujarat's was Rs 1,13,139. However, by 2024, the tables had turned with Maharashtra's income at Rs 2,52,389 and Gujarat's at Rs 2,73,558.
"The numbers clearly depict how Gujarat has surged ahead of Maharashtra," said Mahesh Tapase, spokesperson of NCP (SP). "Maharashtra, known for its industrial prowess, used to consistently rank in the top three in per capita income. However, recent trends indicate a troubling decline, largely due to flawed policies of the incumbent state government and neglect by the BJP-led central government."
Tapase added, "Since the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, key projects have been shifted from Mumbai and Maharashtra to Gujarat. This strategic shift aims to diminish Mumbai's significance while promoting Ahmedabad's GIFT city as an alternative financial hub. Maharashtra is suffering the consequences, but the people will respond in the upcoming state assembly elections, as they did in the recent Lok Sabha elections."
Nana Patole, President of Maharashtra Congress, criticized the BJP Mahayuti government for burdening the state with a debt exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh crore. "MMRDA, once the richest body under the Chief Minister, is now running losses due to rampant corruption," alleged Patole. "Maharashtra has been pushed towards financial crisis and has fallen to the sixth position in per capita income."
The economic survey report underscores the challenges facing Maharashtra in reclaiming its economic leadership amidst stiff competition from neighboring states.