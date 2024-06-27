Maharashtra’s per capita income slides, Gujarat surges ahead

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has slipped to the sixth position in terms of per capita income across India, as revealed in the state's economic survey report presented during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra State Assembly.

According to the Maharashtra Economic Survey 2022-24, Telangana leads with a per capita income of Rs 3,11,649, followed by Karnataka at Rs 3,04,474, and Haryana at Rs 2,96,592.

Tamil Nadu follows closely with Rs 2,75,583, while Gujarat stands at Rs 2,73,558. Maharashtra's per capita income is recorded at Rs 2,52,389, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 2,19,881 and Uttar Pradesh at Rs 83,636.

The state's per capita income has shown a year-on-year increase. In 2021-22, Maharashtra's per capita income was Rs 2,19,573, up from Rs 1,82,545 in 2020-21.

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) attributes Maharashtra's significant decline in per capita income to the relocation of major job-generating mega projects to Gujarat.

The party's social media handle highlighted that in 2014, Maharashtra's per capita income was Rs 1,25,260, while Gujarat's was Rs 1,13,139. However, by 2024, the tables had turned with Maharashtra's income at Rs 2,52,389 and Gujarat's at Rs 2,73,558.