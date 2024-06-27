PIL in SC seeks stay on implementation of three new criminal laws

NEW DELHI: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court by two individuals seeking immediate stay on the operation and implementation of the three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023, on the ground that the "proposed Bills suffers from many defects and discrepancies".

Sources in the Supreme Court registry and staff confirmed this newspaper that the plea would likely to come up for hearing in the apex court, after July 8.

The PIL (Public Interest Litigation) was filed by Anjali Patel and Chhaya through advocates Sanjeev Malhotra and Kunwar Siddhartha before the apex court. It sought the issuance of specific directions, policies and regulations to initiate guidelines and to immediately constitute an expert committee on this to assess, and identify the viability of the three new amended criminal laws.

"The proposed Bills suffers from many defects and discrepancies. There remains irregularity in the passing of these Bills in the Parliament as many members of Parliament (MPs) were suspended with very less people participating in the passing of the Bills, such action has led to no debate on the elements of the Bills with no challenges," the petition copy, accessed by this newspaper, revealed.