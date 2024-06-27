PM Modi shown 73 times, LoP Rahul Gandhi only 6 during President Murmu's Parliament address: Jairam Ramesh

President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the 18th Lok Sabha on Thursday echoed the ruling BJP's stand on the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Houses, Murmu said when the Constitution was being drafted, there were powers in the world who were hoping that India would fail.

Even after the Constitution came into force, there were several attacks on the Constitution, she noted.

"Today is 27th June. The imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975 was the biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country felt outraged. But the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces as the traditions of the republic lie at the core of India," she said.

The President also responded to the recent incidents of irregularities and alleged fraud in the NEET and UGC NET examinations.