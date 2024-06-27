Power corridor

President to address joint sitting of house

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, where she is expected to unveil the priorities of the newly-elected government. Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament will also be the first after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday and the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on June 27.

‘Hope no Muslim MP called a terrorist’

Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Wednesday urged Speaker Om Birla to ensure the sanctity of the House by restraining members from making disparaging remarks like dubbing a Muslim parliamentarian a “terrorist” or rushing legislations like the abrogation of Article 370. He expressed hope that Birla would uphold the Constitution and lead the House as a beacon of democracy.

BJP MPs target Congress over emergency

BJP MPs, including Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju held a protest in Parliament complex on Wednesday, targeting the Congress over the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and demanding apology from the party. The MPs assembled outside, carrying placards and raising slogans such as “Emergency ke liye Congress sharm karo” and “Emergency ke liye maafi mango.”

BJP won’t be able to ‘steam roll’ Opposition in house again, says Owaisi

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday that the ruing BJP will not be able to “steam roll” the Opposition as the character of the House has changed in the new Lok Sabha. Congratulating Om Birla on being re-elected Speaker, he said the smaller parties should be heard as they too represent the people. “Here the Opposition also has the support of the people. I urge you to give chance to smaller parties also,” he said.