President Murmu outlines ambitious economic reforms in Parliament address

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu, during her address to the joint session of Parliament on Thursday, outlined the ambitious economic agenda of the newly-formed NDA government.
She emphasized the forthcoming historic steps and accelerated economic reforms in the upcoming union budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.
Highlighting the achievements of the Modi administration over the past decade, President Murmu outlined the NDA government-III’s vision to propel India into becoming the world's third-largest economy.
She also highlighted India's transition to the world's fifth-largest economy in the last 10 years and its consistent growth rate of 8% annually from 2021 to 2024.
Presenting the government’s efforts taken so far for development, she emphasized the government's focus on sustaining economic momentum through comprehensive reforms, which include taxation policies and a reform agenda aimed at fostering rapid development.
Speaking about economic sectors, the President affirmed the government's commitment to bolstering manufacturing, services, and agriculture equally, noting initiatives such as Production-linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and efforts to enhance logistics efficiency. She highlighted advancements in sunrise sectors like semiconductor technology, renewable energy, and electric vehicles, underscoring India's expanding role and leadership in these arenas.
She emphasized the government's efforts in rural development, particularly in agro-based industries and cooperatives. She also touched upon the successful implementation of schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, which has disbursed over Rs 3,20,000 crore to farmers.
Highlighting achievements in infrastructure development, including the construction of over 3,80,000 kilometers of rural roads under PM Gram Sadak Yojana and the expansion of the national highway network, she also mentioned advancements in high-speed rail projects and the initiation of feasibility studies for bullet train corridors in other parts of the country.
President Murmu concluded by affirming the government's belief in competitive cooperative federalism, advocating for healthy state competition to attract global investors. She reiterated a commitment to inclusive growth and development, emphasizing that the prosperity of India hinges on the progress of its states.