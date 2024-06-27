President Murmu outlines ambitious economic reforms in Parliament address

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu, during her address to the joint session of Parliament on Thursday, outlined the ambitious economic agenda of the newly-formed NDA government.

She emphasized the forthcoming historic steps and accelerated economic reforms in the upcoming union budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi administration over the past decade, President Murmu outlined the NDA government-III’s vision to propel India into becoming the world's third-largest economy.

She also highlighted India's transition to the world's fifth-largest economy in the last 10 years and its consistent growth rate of 8% annually from 2021 to 2024.

Presenting the government’s efforts taken so far for development, she emphasized the government's focus on sustaining economic momentum through comprehensive reforms, which include taxation policies and a reform agenda aimed at fostering rapid development.