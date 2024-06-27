Ranchi Diary | Cabinet expansion likely this week

The two cabinet berths lying vacant in Champai Soren government are likely to be filled up this week by Congress MLA Irfan Ansari and BJP MLA Baijnath Ram from Jamtrara and Latehar respectively. The formal consensus is said to have been reached during a meeting of Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir with former Jharkhand CM and JMM Executive President Hement Soren at Birsa Munda Central Jail on Tuesday. One of the berths fell vacant after Alamgir Aalm resigned from his ministerial post after his arrest in a money laundering case, while 12th cabinet berth was vacant since long.

Healthcare scheme for deprived people

The government will soon launch a scheme so that no poor person in the state will be deprived of medical treatment. Under this scheme, all those who are deprived of Ayushman card and have ration card will get treatment facility up to Rs 15 lakh. CM Champai Soren, while holding a meeting to review the schemes related to Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Department, directed the officials to complete the processes to start this scheme as soon as possible. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to improve the facilities at all health sub-centers in state.

Special bus service starts for HC lawyers

A special bus service has been started for the lawyers of Jharkhand High Court. The bus service was started on the directions of the Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. He had asked the Ranchi Municipal Corporation to provide bus facility for the lawyers, so that the lawyers coming from faraway places to practice in the High Court can get transport facilities. Request for the same was made by the High Court Advocate’s Association. The Ranchi Municipal Corporation has started three buses from the old High Court Building to the new one. Buses will start from the old High Court at 9:00 am, 9:15 and 9:30 am and will return at 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm and 5:30 pm.

