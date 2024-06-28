Ayodhya witnesses collapse of newly-built infrastructure, inundation of streets and caving-in of roads following pre-monsoon rains

LUCKNOW: The real face of the set-up of the temple town of Ayodhya, otherwise adorned with wide clean roads leading to the upcoming temple of Lord Ram on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi premises, was exposed by the first few spells of pre-monsoon rains on Wednesday morning.

The temple town was left grappling with severe infrastructural challenges as rains led to collapse of newly-built infrastructure, caving-in of roads and inundation of streets.

While exacerbating existing issues of waterlogging owing to the narrow lanes and clogged drains, the downpour revealed the reality of 13-km long and widened Rampath, the major arterial road leading to the upcoming temple, as it caved in at various points in between the Vidya Mandir School and District hospital.

However, the authorities concerned responded by repairing the patch deploying JCB machines.

The PWD authorities attributed the incidents of roads caving-in to execution of construction works in a haste.

“It takes quite some time for the layers of soil beneath the metallic road to get properly compressed and solidify naturally. But since the construction work was carried out in a haste at the time of consecration, there was no time for the soil beneath to solidify,” said a senior PWD official seeking anonymity.

At the same time, the PWD authorities also clarified that since the construction of ‘Ram Path’ was done under a five-year agreement with the firm which has constructed the road, any damage to the road would be repaired by the construction firm during the five year period."

Even the seepage in the sanctum sanctorum of upcoming temple hit the headlines but the claim was later refuted by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in parts of the temple town with locals and tourists having to wade in ankle-deep water to make their way across town.

However, the local residents of Ayodhya find waterlogging an annual phenomenon which, they claim, reveals the flawed planning and supine attitude of the Municipal Corporation of the district monsoon-after-monsoon.