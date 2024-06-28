Eviction drive after Didi tough talk

KOLKATA: With Mamata Banerjee issuing a stern warning to some ministers, party leaders and a section of the bureaucracy during an administrative meeting over gross irregularities in awarding tenders and encroachment in footpaths, the police on Thursday continued their eviction drives in Kolkata as well as districts as the CM stated that she is not against hawkers but against encroachments on government land.

On Thursday police visited various districts and with the help of earthmovers evicted dozens of illegal encroachments in footpaths. Later, Mamata said she was not against hawkers.

“My policy is not to use bulldozers; I want restrictions to be imposed from the beginning,” she said at the state secretariat on Thursday in a meeting with state ministers, bureaucrats, police and hawkers’ union representatives. Mamata instructed the Calcutta police, mayor Firhad Hakim and others to carry out surveys in Hatibagan and the Grand hotel arcade.