Jaishankar to represent India at SCO; preparations underway for PM Modi’s Moscow visit

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent India at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana on July 3 and 4.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will skip the event and is likely to visit Moscow on July 8 for the India-Russia Summit.
Kazakhstan assumed the SCO Presidency from India, which hosted a virtual SCO Summit last July.
The President of Kazakhstan had a telephone conversation with PM Modi on June 25, during which PM Modi conveyed his full support and reiterated the commitment to advancing bilateral strategic partnerships.
The SCO, established in 2001, is a political, economic, and security organisation. Its current members include India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Iran became a full member in 2023.
While India has not officially announced PM Modi’s visit to Moscow, it has confirmed preparations for the next India-Russia Summit. "We have a very well-established bilateral Summit arrangement with the Russian Federation. We have had 21 meetings between India and Russia so far. We are preparing to hold the next Summit and will share the dates as soon as we can," Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, told this newspaper.
Reports also suggest that PM Modi may visit Austria after his trip to Russia.
Meanwhile, reports from Russia indicate that PM Modi will be in Moscow on July 8.
There has been a gap in the India-Russia Summit due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
PM Modi's visit to Moscow will be his second overseas trip, following his visit to Italy, where he attended the G7 Summit as an Observer Country.