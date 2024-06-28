Jaishankar to represent India at SCO; preparations underway for PM Modi’s Moscow visit

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent India at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana on July 3 and 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will skip the event and is likely to visit Moscow on July 8 for the India-Russia Summit.

Kazakhstan assumed the SCO Presidency from India, which hosted a virtual SCO Summit last July.

The President of Kazakhstan had a telephone conversation with PM Modi on June 25, during which PM Modi conveyed his full support and reiterated the commitment to advancing bilateral strategic partnerships.

The SCO, established in 2001, is a political, economic, and security organisation. Its current members include India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Iran became a full member in 2023.