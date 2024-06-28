SAD disowns its candidate, backs BSP in Jalandhar Jalandhar West Assembly seat bypoll

CHANDIGARH: Faced with a vertical split, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) teetered on the brink on Thursday. It “disowned” its official candidate for the bye-election to the Jalandhar West Assembly seat, and instead, announced its support to BSP, its former ally. The bypoll is due on July 10.
A section of party leaders has revolted against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, demanding that he step down following its debacle in the Lok Sabha polls. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as AAP MLA.
Since the last date for the withdrawal of candidates was on Wednesday, the SAD was unable to change its authorised candidate, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema told the media.
Surjit Kaur was supposed to be SAD’s original candidate, but she was selected by a party panel whose members have rebelled against the party chief. The party then announced its support to BSP’s Binder Kumar.
“The party has conveyed to its workers to support Binder Kumar in the bypoll. I have requested Surjit Kaur not to contest the election,’’ Cheema said. “We managed to get only 2,600 votes in this Assembly segment in the Lok Sabha polls. The BSP, our former ally, requested the party to support it in Jalandhar West,” he added.
The decision has drawn flak from party rebels who accused the party leadership of running away from the electoral battle.