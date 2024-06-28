SAD disowns its candidate, backs BSP in Jalandhar Jalandhar West Assembly seat bypoll

CHANDIGARH: Faced with a vertical split, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) teetered on the brink on Thursday. It “disowned” its official candidate for the bye-election to the Jalandhar West Assembly seat, and instead, announced its support to BSP, its former ally. The bypoll is due on July 10.

A section of party leaders has revolted against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, demanding that he step down following its debacle in the Lok Sabha polls. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as AAP MLA.

Since the last date for the withdrawal of candidates was on Wednesday, the SAD was unable to change its authorised candidate, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema told the media.