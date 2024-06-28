SC extends interim bail of convicted Ex-MLA Uday Bhan Singh in 1999 murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim bail granted to BSP leader and former Uttar Pradesh MLA, Uday Bhan Singh, convicted to life imprisonment in a 1999 murder case, until July 26.

A two-judge vacation bench, led by Justice A.S. Oka and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, extended the interim bail and scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 26.

The apex court also issued a notice to Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Home Secretariat, Uttar Pradesh, in response to a plea filed by Singh. Singh alleged that Kumar and other authorities had violated an earlier order of the Supreme Court dated April 29. Singh’s plea highlighted inaction by the State Authorities regarding the April 29 order, which directed his premature release.

On April 29, the Supreme Court had allowed Singh’s writ petition for premature release, granting him parity with three co-accused who had already been released prematurely. The State Authorities were directed to process his release application within six weeks from the date of the order.

The matter dated back to 1999, in which the former UP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) was convicted for murdering three persons along with 10 other co-accused by the Trial Court.

Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment and has currently undergone actual custody of more than 20 years.

The Supreme Court will hear the case next on July 26. Singh filed the petition through his lawyer and Advocate-on-Record (AOR), Divyesh Pratap Singh.