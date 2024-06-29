Chandigarh Diary | Sukhu move may firm up his position in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has strategically fielded his wife, Kamlesh Thakur, from the Dehra assembly segment for the upcoming bypolls. This move has surprised both the internal leaders within the Congress and the opposition BJP. By doing so, Sukhu aims to address internal conflicts within the Congress and ensure his dominance in the party. Kamlesh Thakur’s potential victory would strengthen CM Sukhu’s influence in the politically crucial Kangra district. Of the six seats set for bypolls, Congress had won four in the last assembly polls.

Punjab DGP forced to clarify

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had to step in to manage the fallout after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, at a recent press conference, mentioned that the transfer of 10,000 police personnel across the state was aimed at breaking the “police-smuggler nexus.” This statement did not go down with the state police personnel, prompting DGP Yadav to clarify that these transfers were made on “administrative grounds.” He explained that the transfers were to relocate personnel who had served over eight years in the same police station, as per policy. Yadav said that implying the transfer on suspicion would tarnish their careers.

Hooda’s olive branch to his critic Kumari Selja

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda recently extended an olive branch to his critic and party colleague, Kumari Selja. At a workers’ meeting in Uchana, Hooda referred to Selja as “Selja Behen” and highlighted that Jind is the only district with three MPs. Despite Selja’s previous criticisms of Hooda, where she suggested that better feedback to the high command and less self-centered politics could have led to the party winning all ten Lok Sabha seats from Haryana, Hooda’s respectful address marks a shift. Both Hooda and Selja have had a strained relationship and were not seen together in the campaign.

