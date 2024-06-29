Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves order on CBI plea seeking judicial custody of CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday reserved the order on the plea of the CBI seeking judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal in the excise case.

Vacation judge Sunena Sharma, reserved the order, after hearing from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is the probe agency in the Delhi excise case, along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Kejriwal.

Before the judge reserves the order, Delhi CM and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) National Convenor, Kejriwal was brought and produced before the ouse Avenue Court by the CBI, after his police custody expired today. He was earlier on June 26, sent to 3-day's CBI remand, till today, by same court's Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat, in connection with the Excise policy case.

After the production of the accused, Kejriwal in the courtroom, the CBI sought his judicial custody in the case.

Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for Kejriwal, said that this was an investigation going on since August 2022. "I am arrested by the ED on March 21. I am granted bail by the SC for three weeks on May 10 " Chaudhari told the Court.

He further submitted that they (CBI) had collected some evidence against me in January and they got sanction against me under PC (Prevention of Corruption) Act in April.