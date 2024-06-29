Five tank-bound Army soldiers including a JCO swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: In a tragic accident, five Indian Army soldiers operationally deployed towards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh lost their lives on Friday.

Confirming the loss of lives the Army on Saturday said that the incident took place on 28 Jun 2024 night, while deinducting from a military training activity.

Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps elaborated, in a social media message that “an army tank got struck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level.”

In response, “Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives,” added the Corps.

Indian Army regrets the loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh, it said.

This is the second biggest incident in which soldiers were killed in action. In the first such incident of the loss of lives, the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army soldiers were killed in clashes in June 2020 at Galwan.

The incident is significant due to the sensitive area as Eastern Ladakh, as first reported by this newspaper in May 2020, has been tense with a dense deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).