Nation

Man shot dead in Gurugram by assailants dressed as delivery agents

The accused, a bike-borne duo, dressed in uniforms of Zomato and Blinkit, allegedly fired five bullets at the victim and fled the spot, according to police.
Representational image
Representational image
PTI

GURUGRAM: A 25-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne assailants dressed as food and grocery delivery agents in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Friday when Anuj, who worked as a bouncer, was in a market area in Gurugram district's Ullahwas village, a senior police officer said.

The bike-borne duo, dressed in uniforms of Zomato and Blinkit, allegedly fired five bullets at Anuj and fled the spot, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Anuj was a resident of Kadarpur village and worked as a bouncer with a private liquor outlet, they said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and efforts are underway to nab the accused, the officer said.

Shooting
murder

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com