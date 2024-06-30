India, Qatar review bilateral ties, talk about Gaza

NEW DELHI: India and Qatar on Sunday reviewed their bilateral relationship during a meeting between External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

"I was delighted to meet the PM and FM of Doha and conveyed greetings on behalf of PM Modi to him and the Emir. We reviewed our bilateral relationship focusing on political issues, trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people to people ties,’" said Dr Jaishankar from Doha.

The two also exchanged views on regional and global issues including the situation in Gaza.

"We also look forward to the further enhancement of India-Qatar relations and continued dialogue on issues of mutual interest,"’ Dr Jaishankar added.

Meanwhile, India also attended the Doha UN meet on Afghanistan. Afghanistan thanked India for its assistance. India was represented by Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, India) JP Singh.

Meanwhile, this was EAM’s third overseas visit since he assumed charge for the second time. The first one was to Sri Lanka and second UAE. After returning from Qatar, Dr Jaishankar will go to Asthana to represent India in the SCO Summit.

India and Qatar share historic and friendly relations which are marked by regular exchange of high-level visits. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Qatar in February this year (14th-15th) and held discussions with Qatar’s Amir H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

While India and Qatar are trading partners, India imports gas from Qatar, it also managed to get its eight naval veterans released from imprisonment in Qatar and a death sentence. PM Modi’s intervention helped their repatriation in February this year as has been considered as one of the biggest diplomatic coups.

EAM’s visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural and people-to-people as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest.