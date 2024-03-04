LS polls 2024: In Jharkhand, BJP wants to trust old faces

RANCHI: Amid speculations that many of the old faces will be replaced with new ones in 2024 polls, the central BJP leadership has shown confidence in most of the old faces in Jharkhand.

The party has declared names of its candidates for 11 out of a total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand on Saturday, out of which, old faces have been replaced with new ones at only three seats – Rajmahal, Lohardaga and Hazaribagh.

Congress MP Geeta Koda, who recently joined BJP, has been given party ticket from Singhbhum seat. While former BJP President Tala Marandi, who had to lose his position within months after his son, Munna Marandi, landed in controversy for sexually exploiting a girl for over two years and then marrying another minor. Tala, however, returned to BJP after two and a half years. Now, he has replaced Hemlal Murmu on Rajmahal seat.

Among the new faces, the party has shown confidence in Hazaribagh (Sadar) MLA Manish Jaiswal, which happens to be a traditional BJP seat. The Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat has been given to Rajya Sabha MP Sameer Oraon, whose tenure in upper house is ending this year.