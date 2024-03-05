Himachal crisis: Six disqualified Congress MLAs move Supreme Court

Six rebel Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs have knocked the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania's decision to disqualify them under the Tenth Schedule after cross-voting in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections.
The six Congress MLAs are Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma, Davinder K Bhutto and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal.
According to the Supreme Court registry and officials, the matter would be taken up for hearing by the SC within a week or so as it is sensitive in nature and has political significance.
The State Assembly Speaker had in his order said these six Congress MLAs attracted disqualification under the anti-defection law as they defied the whip. They thereby also ceased to be members of the House.
The six Congress MLAs, in their defence, submitted that the mandatory seven days' time for replying to the notice was not given to them.