AI to live-stream PM speech in 8 languages

NEW DELHI: The BJP has taken the support of Artificial Intelligence in bridging the language gap between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his audience in non-Hindi-speaking states.

Ahead of the high-pitched Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has found AI-enabled tools to ensure the live broadcast of PM’s speeches in eight regional languages.

The PM’s speeches during his visits to non-Hindi-speaking states are now said to be translated in real-time into the regional languages. A party source said the high-tech arrangement dubs the PM’s Hindi speech into a regional language depending on the demand.