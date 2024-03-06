AI to live-stream PM speech in 8 languages

NEW DELHI: The BJP has taken the support of Artificial Intelligence in bridging the language gap between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his audience in non-Hindi-speaking states.
Ahead of the high-pitched Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has found AI-enabled tools to ensure the live broadcast of PM’s speeches in eight regional languages.
The PM’s speeches during his visits to non-Hindi-speaking states are now said to be translated in real-time into the regional languages. A party source said the high-tech arrangement dubs the PM’s Hindi speech into a regional language depending on the demand.
“You might have seen how speeches or proceedings during Parliament sessions are watched in real-time in selected regional languages by lawmakers and journalists in the media gallery. This is also being done through the use of Artificial Intelligence,” said a senior BJP functionary, adding that such an arrangement is giving the PM’s speeches a wider and deeper reach.
Sources said the PM’s speeches are now being dubbed and broadcast in Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Marathi and Malayalam during his visits to these states. “It was in 2023 when the PM first used the AI technology. His speech was translated to audience in real-time at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi,” said a source.