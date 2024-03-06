CEC takes note of violence in Bengal, puts onus on police

KOLKATA: Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said no financial irregularities would be tolerated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and asked the central agencies to rely on their own network, instead of depending on the state agencies.
The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) held a meeting with the state’s bureaucrats where Kumar said the director general of police would be accountable for any untoward incident during the electoral exercise. The commission suggested roping income tax and Enforcement Directorate to track and trace suspicious financial transactions in the upcoming election in Bengal.
“The districts magistrates and superintendents of police have been instructed to maintain absolutely impartiality, transparency and accessibility to all political parties equally ensuring a fair electoral process. There is no place for fear or intimidation in the upcoming elections. There is absolutely zero tolerance for any form of violence in this celebration of democracy,” said Kumar.
He said a sufficient number of central forces will be deployed in Bengal. “DMs and SPs will be primarily responsible for peaceful elections.”