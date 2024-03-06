CEC takes note of violence in Bengal, puts onus on police

KOLKATA: Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said no financial irregularities would be tolerated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and asked the central agencies to rely on their own network, instead of depending on the state agencies.

The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) held a meeting with the state’s bureaucrats where Kumar said the director general of police would be accountable for any untoward incident during the electoral exercise. The commission suggested roping income tax and Enforcement Directorate to track and trace suspicious financial transactions in the upcoming election in Bengal.