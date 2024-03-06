NDA rescued people of Bihar from 'jungle raj' where only one family flourished: PM Modi

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress combine and said that the family that brought ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar is responsible for all the woes of people of the state.

Without taking the names of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his former chief minister wife Rabri Devi, PM Modi said it was during that period that the migration of people, mostly youths, started from their home state to other states in search of employment. “Only one family flourished during the period,” he alleged.

Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Bettiah, district headquarters of West Champaran, Modi said that the NDA rescued people of the state from 'jungle raj'.

Attacking the RJD, PM Modi said that land was captured in return for each job (in the railways). Assailing the ‘INDIA’ bloc, he said, “On the one hand, India is becoming a new India, on the other ‘INDI Alliance’ is still in the 20th century.”

Sharpening his attack on the Opposition, PM Modi said that while the NDA wanted to make every house a solar house, the ‘INDIA’ bloc comprising RJD and Congress is still relying on the ‘lantern’ (symbol of RJD). “When Modi speaks the truth, they abuse Modi,” he told the gathering.