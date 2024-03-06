NDA rescued people of Bihar from 'jungle raj' where only one family flourished: PM Modi

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress combine and said that the family that brought ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar is responsible for all the woes of people of the state.
Without taking the names of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his former chief minister wife Rabri Devi, PM Modi said it was during that period that the migration of people, mostly youths, started from their home state to other states in search of employment. “Only one family flourished during the period,” he alleged.
Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Bettiah, district headquarters of West Champaran, Modi said that the NDA rescued people of the state from 'jungle raj'.
Attacking the RJD, PM Modi said that land was captured in return for each job (in the railways). Assailing the ‘INDIA’ bloc, he said, “On the one hand, India is becoming a new India, on the other ‘INDI Alliance’ is still in the 20th century.”
Sharpening his attack on the Opposition, PM Modi said that while the NDA wanted to make every house a solar house, the ‘INDIA’ bloc comprising RJD and Congress is still relying on the ‘lantern’ (symbol of RJD). “When Modi speaks the truth, they abuse Modi,” he told the gathering.
Raising the issue of ‘parivarwad’, PM Modi said that they (opposition) criticise him for not having his own family. “Do ‘pariwarvadi’ leaders have the licence to loot public money?” he asked and said the ‘INDIA’ bloc was deeply involved in corruption.
Reiterating his resolve to develop Bihar, Prime Minister said this is the land, which gave new life to consciousness in the fight for India’s independence and made Mohandas (Karamchand Gandhi) into Mahatma Gandhi.
He said, “For a ‘Viksit Bharat’, it’s essential for Bihar to be developed. After the double engine government in the state, development works have accelerated. Today, Bihar got a gift of around Rs 13,000 crore.”
In response to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s statement that PM Modi has no family, he said, “The person before you had left home at a very early age. Any person from Bihar who lives in other states returns home for Chhath and Diwali. But I left home in childhood. Which home do I have to return to?”
He reminded that the whole of India was his home and every Indian his family. “That is why every Indian is saying today, “Mein hoon Modi kar Parivar,” he asserted.
Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects worth Rs 12,800 crore.