'Panauti', 'pickpocket' jibes at PM: EC asks Rahul to be more careful in public utterances

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to be more careful and cautious in his public utterances in the wake of his "panauti" (bad omen) and "pickpocket" jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

Acting on a Delhi High Court directive of December last year, the poll panel also asked Gandhi to follow its recent advisory for star campaigners and political leaders in the right earnest during election campaign.

In the advisory dated March 1, the Election Commission (EC) had warned that parties, candidates and star campaigners will face stern action, rather than just 'moral censure' for any violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

It also said that the star campaigners and candidates who have received notices in the past will face stern action for repeat violation of the model code.

The EC had issued a notice to Gandhi last year after the Congress leader used terms like "panauti" and "pickpocket" for the prime minister.