SC refuses early hearing plea of West Bengal government on Sandeshkhali probe

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order that the CBI be handed over the case of attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali and the custody of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned West Bengal’s plea before a two-judge bench and sought an urgent hearing. The bench refused and asked Singhvi to mention the matter before the registrar general, so that it would be presented before the Chief Justice for listing.
Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with the attack. This came a day after the HC ordered that Shahjahan, also the prime accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali, can be arrested by the CBI, ED or state police.
The HC bench had ordered that all documents in the case and Shahjahan’s custody be handed over to the CBI.
The CBI took over the probe by registering an FIR after the HC ordered that its directions be complied with by Tuesday. However, police refused to hand over Shahjahan to the CBI team, which went to CID headquarters and returned after waiting for more than two hours.
HC slammed police for “totally biased” conduct and said attempt is being made to delay the probe.