SC refuses early hearing plea of West Bengal government on Sandeshkhali probe

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order that the CBI be handed over the case of attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali and the custody of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned West Bengal’s plea before a two-judge bench and sought an urgent hearing. The bench refused and asked Singhvi to mention the matter before the registrar general, so that it would be presented before the Chief Justice for listing.

Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with the attack. This came a day after the HC ordered that Shahjahan, also the prime accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali, can be arrested by the CBI, ED or state police.