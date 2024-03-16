Cracks in Vadodara BJP come out wide open

Following her suspension, Dr Pandya expressed her sentiments in a media interview. “I have been working for the party since last 28 years, and have kept my family aside. What is the compulsion that Ranjan Bhatt has to be given the ticket for the third time? If you check, you will realise that Ranjan Bhatt’s DNA is not that of the BJP. I question whether the BJP is not getting any other worthy candidate other than Bhatt.”

Dr Pandya also accused Gujarat BJP president CR Patil of playing a role for her not getting a ticket. “Although he (CR Patil) is accessible and offers guidance when required, his ability to act is limited,” she said.