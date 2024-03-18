Four killed, 13 injured as under-construction building collapses in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Four people were killed and 13 others were injured after an under-construction five-storeyed building collapsed in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata, city mayor Firhad Hakim said on Monday.

Hakim suspected that some more people might still be trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is going on at the site located at Azan Molla Lane in the city's western periphery.

"Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night for mitigating the disaster," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

She said the government will provide compensation to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured persons.