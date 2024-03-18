Int’l students of Gujarat varsity attacked over prayer row

AHMEDABAD: students hailing from different foreign countries were allegedly assaulted by a mob in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz in the facility’s building, police said on Sunday. A student from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan had to be hospitalised.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said an FIR was registered against 20-25 people and they will be arrested soon.

According to police sources, the incident was reported at around 10.50 pm on March 16 when two dozen people barged into the hostel and objected to students offering namaz in the facility where they stayed.

The students pointed out that there is no mosque on the Ahmedabad-based campus. So, they had assembled inside the hostel to perform taraweeh, a nightly prayer during Ramadan. A student from Afghanistan said that a mob came to the hostel and shouted slogans, questioning their right to pray in the hostel. “They assaulted us within our rooms, destroying laptops, phones, and vandalizing bikes,” he said.