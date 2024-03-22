AAP worried about Delhi CM Kejriwal's security in ED custody: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is worried about the security of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said this is for the first time in India's democratic history that a national party's chief has been arrested before the Lok Sabha polls.

"ED has not been able to produce a single evidence. This shows how fearful the BJP is of Arvind Kejriwal," she charged.

"They know that only one leader can challenge them which is is why they are making every attempt to trample Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," the minister added.

Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party was worried about the Kejriwal's safety and security in ED custody.

"Being the Chief Minister of Delhi, Kejriwal has Z+ security cover. Now he is in ED custody. Who will be responsible for Kejriwal's safety? Who is entering his lock-up in the ED office? The Centre has to answer about his security arrangements there," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai visited Kejriwal's residence to meet his family but claimed that he was not being allowed to enter.

"I have been asked to wait. Kejriwal has been arrested. Nobody knows what state his family is in. His ailing parents are inside. Under which law have they been placed under house arrest?" he charged.