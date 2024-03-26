AAP protest: Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Somnath Bharti detained by Delhi police

NEW DELHI: Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains and AAP leader Somnath Bharti were among the scores of AAP members detained by police on Tuesday as they gathered at the Patel Chowk here to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Raising slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Kejriwal Zindabad," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders reached the area's metro station in groups, with the party calling for a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg for a "gherao."

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are imposed in the area and police cannot allow anyone to gather, a senior officer said, adding that in view of this, "we have to clear this area."

"We will not allow anybody to gather here," he said.