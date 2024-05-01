Bihar Raj Bhavan received hoax bomb threat, security beefed up

PATNA: Security was beefed up at Raj Bhavan here following a bomb threat received by the officials via email, but it turned out to be a hoax, police said.

An email claiming that a bomb was planted at the Governor's House was received by officials of Raj Bhavan and the Bihar Police on Tuesday.

"We didn't find anything suspicious despite a comprehensive security check at Raj Bhavan. It turned out to be a hoax," Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), told PTI on Wednesday.

The SSP said the police are trying to locate the source of the mail.