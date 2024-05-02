INTERVIEW | '400 paar' a joke, '300 paar' impossible, '200 paar' challenge for BJP: Tharoor

"In fact, many who have been following elections for some time say that the difference between this election and the ones in 2014 and 2019 is that the predominant emotion of the BJP voters appears to be indifference and lack of enthusiasm," Tharoor said during the freewheeling interaction.

In his view, Congress members are feeling "cautiously optimistic" about many places in Hindi-speaking states that have voted so far.

"So, I would say that on balance, we are far more ahead than we would have expected at this time.

Of course, there are five more phases to go in this unnecessarily protracted election," Tharoor said.

Asked how many seats the Congress and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would get in the polls, Tharoor said in a lighter vein that he does not predict scores even as a cricket fan but only predicts victories.

"I would say that right now it looks increasingly likely that the BJP-NDA government will lose its majority.

The BJP losing its majority seems to be a foregone conclusion," Tharoor said.

In six states, he pointed out, the BJP won every seat, while in three states, it won all but one seat, and in two states, it won all but two seats.

This, he said, is "simply not replicable".

"In Haryana, the Congress won no seats and the (opinion) polls are indicating five-seven seats for us this time. In Karnataka, we won one seat and this time polls are ranging from 10-17, some are even saying 20," he said.

In all the states that the BJP did so well, they are losing some seats even in a conservative analysis, he said.

"This 400 paar is a joke, 300 paar is impossible and (even) 200 paar may be a challenge for them (BJP) to get the way things are going."

In Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the BJP will get "zero" seats, he claimed.

In Telangana, they got a handful of seats and would struggle to hold on to those, Tharoor said and added that the BJP would not be able to replicate its good show in Karnataka.

In 2019, the BJP won 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka.

In Telangana, it bagged four of 17 seats.

According to Tharoor, there is absolutely no doubt that the BJP is going to do worse than last time in the South.

"In the North, as I said, they did so well last time and it is impossible to replicate that. Both in the North and South they are coming down from where they were. How well we do and how well the INDIA bloc parties do is yet to be seen because after all 353 seats are yet to vote so there is still a big majority of the election yet to happen," he said.

But all indications are that this is really an uphill struggle for the BJP and things are not going the government's way, he added.