Jharkhand HC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea challenging his arrest

RANCHI: In yet another blow to former CM Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand HC on Friday dismissed his petition challenging his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

A two-bench judge comprising of Chief Justice S Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar had kept its order reserved on February 28 after hearing the arguments of both sides.

It was argued on behalf of Hemant Soren that the case in which he has been arrested was not a scheduled offence and there was no case of money laundering against him.

Soren's name was not even mentioned in the documents related to the land of Bagdai and claimed that his name was dragged deliberately.