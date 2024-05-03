Mamata lashes out at Bengal governor for 'misconduct' with woman employee

Banerjee also wondered why "Prime Minister Narendra Modi who came to Raj Bhawan last night didn't speak a word on the issue."

"The woman cried and walked out saying she was too scared to work at Raj Bhavan anymore.

She said that she was called at odd hours and was subjected to harassment.

And these are the people who talk about the dignity of our mothers and sisters?" she said.

The TMC supremo alleged that the BJP was responsible for so many people losing their jobs in the School Service Commission case.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said he will not be cowed down by "engineered narratives" and the "truth shall triumph" after TMC leaders claimed that a woman working at Raj Bhavan levelled allegations of molestation against him.