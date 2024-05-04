Three-year-old dead, five injured after fire breaks out in house in Maharashtra

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: A 3-year-old child was killed and five were injured after a fire broke out in a house in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Friday at Sharif Colony in the Kiradpura area of the city.

Forensic teams deployed by the police are investigating the case, he said.

"There were seven adults and two to three children in the house. Prima facie, it looks like the fire started due to a cylinder blast," the official said.