Assam CM Himanta hones campaign style with music, dance

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is not just an orator but can dance his way into people’s hearts as well. He hummed and shook a leg every time ‘Akou Abar Modi Sarkar’ (Modi government again), the BJP’s popular poll song, was played out at his rallies.

The last four of Assam’s 14 parliamentary seats will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. After campaigning came to a close on Sunday, the BJP shared the details of Sarma’s campaign-related engagements since the time the notification for the elections was issued.

“The CM addressed 100 election meetings, took part in eight roadshows and attended 11 party meetings outside Guwahati. He covered 104 constituencies (Assam has 126 Assembly segments),” BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Pabitra Margherita told media on Sunday.

About 20,000 to one lakh people had attended each of the events, he said.

Pallab Lochan Das, a Lok Sabha member of the party, described Sarma a person full of energy who loves to connect with people. “He is an inspiration for the youth and all political workers. We observed that the level of his energy in his first and last rallies was the same,” Das, who was denied a ticket this election, said.

“He makes the atmosphere at his rallies vibrant by dancing. You will not find even a hint of fatigue on his face. He himself said he gets this energy from people’s love for him,” Das said, adding, “He is the biggest celebrity”.

In most of his rallies, Sarma interacted with people and took selfies with them. “Over the past 40-45 days, I danced with around 20 lakh people. I liked the song when I first listened to it in 2019,” Sarma said.