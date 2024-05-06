People should think beyond dole politics: South Kolkata CPM candidate Saira Shah Halim

KOLKATA: Panelists participating in the Kolkata Dialogues believe that that dole politics plays an important role in elections in every state and that this Lok Sabha election is not an exception.

CPM candidate from South Kolkata Saira Shah Halim, said in a state where joblessness is high, there is a need to go beyond dole politics.

“We are emphasising that people should think beyond dole politics. This year we are campaigning in such a way that we can emerge as a strong Opposition and in the next Assembly election, we will form the government,” said Halim.

Veteran cardiac surgeon Dr Kunal Sarkar, however, felt that this year’s Lok Sabha election does not hold any special significance for Bengal as the narratives of all political parties have been more or less the same. “They are all fighting for their own existence.”

Political analyst and professor of Political Science at Presidency University Dr Zaad Mahmud felt that although there is a lack of infrastructure, scams and unemployment, “there are still 60% chances of TMC getting an edge because in districts, people are happy with the schemes that has been offered by the ruling Trinamool Congress.”