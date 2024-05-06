PM charisma will change scenario, says Sukanta Majumdar

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar exudes confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma would help the party transform the “losing seats into winning seats” in West Bengal.
He also asserts that the saffron party will increase its share of seats in the state from the current 18.
Taking part in the Kolkata Dialogues, an initiative of this newspaper, he said the BJP’s ground-level workers’ strength has increased considerably since 2014, and that the BJP is the only alternative before the people of West Bengal.
“The only alternative before the people of West Bengal is BJP,” he said, adding that for more than 40 years, starting with the Left Front government, the state has not seen any substantial development in terms of industrial expansion. “There has not been any job creation,” he said.
“The need of the hour is to create more jobs for the people. In Bengal I see many graduates plying e rickshaws and if you interact with them, you will come to know that there are no jobs,” he said. “What is happening is that politics is governing society. Society should govern politics,” he said
When asked whether BJP is a non-Bengali party – as the Opposition labels it an outsider-- Majumder said: “My daughter studies in a Bengali medium school. I am not a vegetarian. My past president Dilip Ghosh also likes fish. So is JP Nadda. This whole issue of BJP being a vegetarian and a non-Bengali party is absurd. We have felt the pulse of Bengal and we are gearing up to increase our seat share in the state.”
The BJP leader said the state needed a clear-cut industrial policy, which the TMC government has failed to provide. He dubbed the TMC government “corrupt,” saying it was bent on misleading people.
To a question relating to a TMC sting video showing a Sandeshkhali BJP functionary admitting that many of the charges, including that of rape, were leveled following instructions from party leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, Majumdar replied, “It is not clear whether the video is fake.” A local BJP leader Gangadhar Kayl is purported to have been quoted in the video. He has filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation, claiming manipulation of the video through Artificial Intelligence (AI). To another query, Majumdar said all demands of the Matua community and the Gorkhas will be fulfilled by the BJP government in due course of time.