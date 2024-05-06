PM charisma will change scenario, says Sukanta Majumdar

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar exudes confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma would help the party transform the “losing seats into winning seats” in West Bengal.

He also asserts that the saffron party will increase its share of seats in the state from the current 18.

Taking part in the Kolkata Dialogues, an initiative of this newspaper, he said the BJP’s ground-level workers’ strength has increased considerably since 2014, and that the BJP is the only alternative before the people of West Bengal.

“The only alternative before the people of West Bengal is BJP,” he said, adding that for more than 40 years, starting with the Left Front government, the state has not seen any substantial development in terms of industrial expansion. “There has not been any job creation,” he said.

“The need of the hour is to create more jobs for the people. In Bengal I see many graduates plying e rickshaws and if you interact with them, you will come to know that there are no jobs,” he said. “What is happening is that politics is governing society. Society should govern politics,” he said