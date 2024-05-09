India talks about reviewing all dimensions of its relationship with Maldives

NEW DELHI: India has talked about reviewing all dimensions of its relationship with Maldives. This was discussed during a bilateral meeting between the visiting Foreign Minister of Maldives, Moosa Zameer, and with External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar in Delhi on Thursday.

It may be recalled that tomorrow (May 10th) is the deadline set by Maldives for India to withdraw its military personnel from the archipelago. Of the 88 personnel stationed, two batches have already returned, with the last expected soon.

"We will be reviewing the various dimensions of our ties. It is in our common interest that we reach an understanding on how best we take our relationship forward,’’ said Dr Jaishankar.

"As close and proximate neighbours, the development of India’s ties with Maldives is based on mutual interests and reciprocal sensitivity," Dr Jaishankar said.

FM Zameer is on his first official visit to India since the new government was formed in Maldives.