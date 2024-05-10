Mayawati slams BJP for taking money through electoral bonds, says BSP 'did not take single penny'

KANPUR: BSP chief Mayawati on Friday slammed hit out at the BJP for taking money via "illegal" electoral bonds, and said both the saffron party and the Congress were responsible for "politicising" the central agencies.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief asserted that her party "did not take a single penny" through electoral bonds, which she said was declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

"BJP has become a party of the wealthy but has done nothing for the poor, Dalits and backward classes," Mayawati said.

"BJP has given hollow guarantees and it would be difficult for it to retain power at the Centre if the elections are held in a free and fair manner," she added.