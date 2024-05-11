Internal rift in Gujarat BJP comes out wide open

AHMEDABAD: Simmering tension within the Gujarat BJP finally came to a head during the recent cooperative sector elections for the director of IFFCO when a close aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah faced defeat.

Former minister Jayesh Radadiya — a Jetpur BJP MLA — defeated Bipin Patel, alias Bipin Gota, the coordinator of the party’s cooperative cell and vice-chairman of Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (Gujcomasol) in the election.

Narayan Kachdia -- a three-time MP from Amerli -- raised concerns regarding the party’s candidate selection process and the incorporation of Congress and AAP members into the BJP. Despite the state BJP chief CR Paatil endorsing Gota — a close aide of Amit Shah — as the party’s candidate, Radadia defied the party mandate by submitting his candidacy and securing a third term.

Amit Shah’s visit to his residence did not deter Radadia from withdrawing his nomination against Gota.

Radadiya’s victory was bolstered by the backing of influential figures such as Dilip Sanghani, who is not only a former MP and MLA but also holds a prominent role as the IFFCO Chief.

He also garnered support from the farming community in Saurashtra, a significant agricultural region in Gujarat. Radadiya bagged 113 votes in the election, a significant number compared to Gota’s 64 votes. After this unexpected outcome, party state president CR Patil expressed concerns over compromising with other party leaders, known as “Ilu Ilu”.

In response, IFFCO chairman and senior BJP figure Dilip Sanghani cited instances of the party rapidly embracing Congress leaders and awarding them tickets.