Modi wants one nation, one leader; won't spare Yogi even if he returns to power, claims Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that all opposition leaders, including his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav, will be in jail if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls.
He also claimed that Yogi Adityanath's continuation could also come under threat.
"The Prime Minister is on a dangerous mission. He wants one nation, one leader. He wants all the opposition leaders imprisoned and the political careers of all the BJP challengers finished. Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, Uddhav Thackeray will be put in jail.
"Politics of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Dr Raman Singh have been finished. Whose turn will it be next? It is Yogi Adityanath's. If the BJP returns to power, he will be removed from the post of Chief Minister within two months. Only one dictator will remain," Kejriwal said.
Addressing his party workers at the AAP headquarters here, Kejriwal asserted the BJP, however, will not return to power and said the INDIA bloc will form the government on June 4.
He said that people have uprooted 'dictatorship' whenever it has emerged in this country and added that he will work tirelessly, campaign across country to finish the 'dictatorship' and save India.
Kejriwal reiterated that the BJP will not form the government at Centre, "In last 20 hours after release from jail, I talked to poll experts and people and got to know the BJP is not going to form the government," said Kejriwal.
"The AAP will be part of the government at the Centre. We will get full statehood for Delhi," he added.
Kejriwal also asked people to question whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking votes for.
"These people ask INDIA bloc about their face. I ask BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 will be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan," said Kejriwal.
"He will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the Prime Minister. Will Shah fulfill Modiji's guarantee?" he asked.
While Kejriwal was in jail, the BJP had demanded his resignation.
Talking about why he did not resign, he said, "The Chief Minister's post is not important for me. I did not step down as the Chief Minister because a conspiracy was hatched to force me to resign on a fake case."
Kejriwal in a scathing attack on the BJP said all "thieves and dacoits" are inducted by the party.
"If the Prime Minister wants to learn about fighting corruption, he should learn from Arvind Kejriwal. We sent corrupt to jail and even our own ministers," he added.
The Chief Minister also alleged that the "Prime Minister has left no stone unturned to crush the AAP by sending its four top leaders to jail".
(With inputs from PTI)