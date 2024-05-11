Modi wants one nation, one leader; won't spare Yogi even if he returns to power, claims Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that all opposition leaders, including his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav, will be in jail if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls.

He also claimed that Yogi Adityanath's continuation could also come under threat.

"The Prime Minister is on a dangerous mission. He wants one nation, one leader. He wants all the opposition leaders imprisoned and the political careers of all the BJP challengers finished. Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, Uddhav Thackeray will be put in jail.

"Politics of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Dr Raman Singh have been finished. Whose turn will it be next? It is Yogi Adityanath's. If the BJP returns to power, he will be removed from the post of Chief Minister within two months. Only one dictator will remain," Kejriwal said.

Addressing his party workers at the AAP headquarters here, Kejriwal asserted the BJP, however, will not return to power and said the INDIA bloc will form the government on June 4.

He said that people have uprooted 'dictatorship' whenever it has emerged in this country and added that he will work tirelessly, campaign across country to finish the 'dictatorship' and save India.

Kejriwal reiterated that the BJP will not form the government at Centre, "In last 20 hours after release from jail, I talked to poll experts and people and got to know the BJP is not going to form the government," said Kejriwal.