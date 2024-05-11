'No need to be happy', Modi will continue: Amit Shah tells Kejriwal over PM's retirement remarks

HYDERABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking votes for Shah as his successor due to the 75 years age 'rule' in the BJP, and told him that there was "no need for you to be happy" as Modi will continue to lead the country post-2024 Lok Sabha polls.

There was nothing written in the BJP's constitution on any such age ceiling, and there was no confusion in the BJP over the matter, Shah told reporters at a press conference here.

Shah's comments came in response to Kejriwal's remarks that Modi was seeking votes for the Union Home Minister to make him PM as the Prime Minister would turn 75 next year.

"I would like to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company and the whole Indi alliance, Modi becomes 75, there is no need for you to feel happy. It is not written anywhere in BJP's constitution. Modi will complete the term and will continue to lead the country. There is no confusion in BJP on this," Shah said in reply to a question on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's comments.

Kejriwal in New Delhi said: "These people ask INDIA bloc about their (PM) face. I ask the BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 would be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Sumitra Mahajan. He (Modi) will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfill Modiji's guarantee?"

To a related query, Shah said, "His (Kejriwal) base is that Modi ji will be changed. I have made it clear that Modi will not be changed. At the root, why did he say that? Modi ji will be changed after 75. It has been decided not to change".