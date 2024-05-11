PoK belongs to India, asserts Amit Shah

HYDERABAD: In a scathing attack on the Congress and its leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said due to the fear of Pakistan having atom bomb, the grand old party wants to give up India's rights over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing an election rally in Telangana, Shah alleged that Congress leader Mani Shankar Ayer said Pakistan has an atom bomb and hence India should not talk about Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Due to fear of an atom bomb, they want to give up our rights over PoK. But you don't worry, Modi ji is going to be Prime Minister again and Pakistan's bullets will be replied to with cannon," Shah said.