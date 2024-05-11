Visible rift emerges within ruling BJP in Gujarat as top leaders express dissatisfaction

AHMEDABAD: Following the conclusion of polls in Gujarat held in the third phase of parliamentary elections, discontent within the ruling BJP has reached its peak. In a recent development, Arvind Ladani, a former Congress member who recently switched to the BJP, penned a letter to party president C R Patil and general secretary Ratnakar.

The letter highlights alleged anti-party activities by the family of former minister Jawahar Chavda during the Manavadar by-elections.

In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, by-elections also took place in five assembly constituencies of Gujarat on May 7.

Ladani, who contested from the Manavdar seat in Junagadh district, has alleged that Manavdar MLA, Jawahar Chavda, along with his son, campaigned for his defeat.