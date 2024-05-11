Visible rift emerges within ruling BJP in Gujarat as top leaders express dissatisfaction

AHMEDABAD: Following the conclusion of polls in Gujarat held in the third phase of parliamentary elections, discontent within the ruling BJP has reached its peak. In a recent development, Arvind Ladani, a former Congress member who recently switched to the BJP, penned a letter to party president C R Patil and general secretary Ratnakar.
The letter highlights alleged anti-party activities by the family of former minister Jawahar Chavda during the Manavadar by-elections.
In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, by-elections also took place in five assembly constituencies of Gujarat on May 7.
Ladani, who contested from the Manavdar seat in Junagadh district, has alleged that Manavdar MLA, Jawahar Chavda, along with his son, campaigned for his defeat.
In an interview with the media, Arvind Ladani stated, "Raj Chawda, son of the former MLA from the Manavdar region and ex-minister Jawahar Chawda, convened a meeting of 800 to 1000 BJP workers on May 4, 2024, at his factory."
"During the meeting, Chavda's son urged the gathered workers to ensure the victory of the Congress candidate as a means of avenging his father's defeat," Ladani said.
Jawahar Chavda had lost to Ladani in the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat.
"A BJP Leader from Manavadar city was in attendance at the gathering. All of those who were present conspired to undermine my candidacy by heightening internal party opposition on the day of the by-election. I have formally communicated this in writing to our BJP state president, C R Patil," he said.
Arvind Ladani had been representing the Manavadar constituency on Congress ticket before resigning from his position on May 2024 to join the BJP. Interestingly, Jawahar Chavda, whom Ladani has accused, is also a former Congress member.
Meanwhile, on the third day following the IFFCO election, BJP leaders persisted in leveling accusations against each other.
"I haven't engaged in any anti-party activities. Those accusing me should first reflect on their history," stated BJP MLA Jayesh Raddia, who emerged victorious in the IFFCO director election.